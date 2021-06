If you remember a month or two ago, KPLC did a story on street racing happening at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The area around the Civic Center is covered in burnout marks and donut marks from vehicles and motorcycles. Residents of the downtown area complained and KPLC got involved. They did a report on it and talked with the LCPD on how they will be controlling the area to prevent it from happening. They did ask the question, however, if anyone had any more information to please let them know. Well, someone certainly did and the post went a tad bit viral in the car community.