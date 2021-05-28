Pandemic year offers lessons, successes

The 2020-21 school year has been one for the history books. As we reflect on this past year, Psalm 46:1 comes to mind: “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” With God ever present in our schools, we were able to overcome so many obstacles. It is amazing, by the will of God, how well the teachers, parents and students were able to adapt to the situation we were in. With masks, social distancing, quarantining, and other unimaginable requirements, our schools were all able to open and function as normally as they possibly could.