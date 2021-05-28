Cancel
Hip Hop

Edley Shine and Duke Massive Bring Reggae and Hip Hop to Life on Explosive Remix

By South Florida Caribbean News
sflcn.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article[NEW YORK] – The seminal “Big Voice” Edley Shine is turning up the heat with his “Summer Series” of releases. First up is an explosive collabo with Boom-Bap producer Duke Massive titled “Sweet Baby Pt. 2 (Inna Dem Town).”. On this hard hitting remix, Edley Shine enters a territory well...

sflcn.com
Inna
#Jamaica#Anthems#Glow Party#Pier Org#Audiomack Soundcloud
