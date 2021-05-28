Cancel
2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship Resumes After Severe Weather Delays

By News On 6
news9.com
Cover picture for the articleThe first round of the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship resumes on Friday morning after being cut short on Thursday because of severe weather. The first round was suspended around 4 p.m. on Thursday due to severe weather that moved into the area, but organizers are hopeful Friday's event will be smooth sailing.

