2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship Resumes After Severe Weather Delays

EA Sports and the USGA have announced that EA Sports PGA Tour will include the US Open Championship. This means that the 2021 event at Torrey Pines will be included as well as The Country Club in Brookline, MA. The Country Club is the host of the 2022 US Open Championship and this will be the first time it has ever appeared in a golf game. The US Open Championship brings together the best professional and amateur golfers in the world.