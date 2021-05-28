Jordan Davis Announces Buy Dirt Tour Dates, Seaforth and MacKenzie Porter to Join

Before you start in with the hey-I-live-in-a-city-they’re-not-playing-I’m-gonna-go-complain-about-it thing that happens on social media all the time, let’s all take a breath and be thankful Freedom Hawk are touring at all. They’re not playing where I live either. Don’t sweat it. Give it some time. They’ll do Ripplefest Texas on Aug. 7 — man, that looks like a party — and they’ll do a warmup date prior to that, but clearly the intention as they head out with High Reeper starting Aug. 19 is to kind of test the waters and see how it goes. For what it’s worth, I hope it goes well.