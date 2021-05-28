Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Jordan Davis Announces Buy Dirt Tour Dates, Seaforth and MacKenzie Porter to Join

By Taste of Country
Posted by 
The Boot
The Boot
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jordan Davis will be hitting the road this fall to support his latest EP, Buy Dirt. The title track off the project, which features superstar Luke Bryan, is also the name of the tour. The Buy Dirt Tour is scheduled to kick off on Sept. 9 in Minneapolis, Minn., and...

theboot.com
The Boot

The Boot

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Mackenzie Porter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#New York City#The Buy Dirt Tour#Parish#Q A#Covid#Egyptian#Ore#Mcdonald Theater#Pa#Senate#N Y#Mo#Mass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
Family Relationshipswkml.com

Jordan Davis And Wife Expecting A Baby Boy

Jordan Davis and his wife have shared that they are expecting a baby boy soon but no arrival date has yet been shared. Jordan and his wife Kristen shared a photo of them with their daughter Eloise holding a sign that says “It’s a boy!” Davis wrote, “Add a few limbs to the family tree…add me to the list of artists putting out new music and having kids during quarantine.”
Celebritiesgratefulweb.com

Tanya Tucker Announces 2021 Tour Dates

Tanya Tucker will return to the road this summer in more than 35 cities as the original female outlaw announces her rescheduled shows as well as new dates, including stops for her headlining “CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour.”. Tanya, whose recent relaunch saw her rekindle...
Musictreblezine.com

Alex G announces fall/winter tour dates

Alex G (who was, for a time, known as (Sandy) Alex G) has announced fall and winter tour dates. Alex had canceled his 2020 tour dates on a second leg in support of 2019’s House of Sugar, and now he’s rescheduled them. The tour launches in Los Angeles in August and continues into December, including dates with Big Thief, Caroline Polachek, Jay Som and more. Check out Alex G’s tour dates below.
MusicNew Haven Register

Steve Earle and the Dukes Announce Summer Tour Dates

Steve Earle and the Dukes have announced a slew of tour dates that will put them back on the road this summer. The trek kicks off July 1st at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas. With 37 dates announced so far, Earle’s tour will take his group through Texas to...
Family RelationshipsPopculture

Jordan Davis and Wife Kristen Expecting Second Child

Another baby is on the way for Jordan Davis, who announced on Monday that he and his wife Kristen are expecting their second child. Davis shared the happy news with fans on Instagram, posting a photo of himself and Kristen holding their 18-month-old daughter Eloise as well as a small sign that read, "It's a boy!"
Musictheobelisk.net

Freedom Hawk Announce Tour Dates with High Reeper

Before you start in with the hey-I-live-in-a-city-they’re-not-playing-I’m-gonna-go-complain-about-it thing that happens on social media all the time, let’s all take a breath and be thankful Freedom Hawk are touring at all. They’re not playing where I live either. Don’t sweat it. Give it some time. They’ll do Ripplefest Texas on Aug. 7 — man, that looks like a party — and they’ll do a warmup date prior to that, but clearly the intention as they head out with High Reeper starting Aug. 19 is to kind of test the waters and see how it goes. For what it’s worth, I hope it goes well.
Musictreblezine.com

Cloud Nothings announce 2021-2022 tour dates

Cloud Nothings are heading back out on tour. This fall, the group will play their first U.S. tour dates in support of new album The Shadow I Remember. And then in spring of 2022, they’ll make their way over to Europe for another month of shows. Check out the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
Rock Musicgratefulweb.com

Dispatch Announce Fall Acoustic Tour Dates

Celebrated roots rock band Dispatch are excited to announce a series of intimate acoustic dates this fall. Dubbed An Acoustic Night with Dispatch, founding members Chadwick Stokes and Brad Corrigan will be joined by longtime bandmates and collaborators Matt Embree, John “JR” Reilly and Mike Sawitzke + special guest Emelise on all dates. The excursion will kick off in Poughkeepsie, NY on September 25 and weave its way throughout the US until November, making stops in New Haven, Charlottesville, Cincinnati, Boulder, Aspen, Solana Beach and more (full routing below). Presale starts Monday, June 7 with code: BREAKOURFALL. Please visit www.dispatchmusic.com/tour for ticket notifications and more information. Local CDC requirements will be followed. The band recently released their highly anticipated 8th studio album, Break Our Fall, on Bomber Records/AWAL Recordings. PRESS HERE to listen!
Minneapolis, MNmetalinsider.net

Architects announce 2021 tour dates

Architects will be celebrating their new album, For Those That Wish To Exist, by embarking on a North American headlining tour this fall. The trek is scheduled to kick off on November 2nd in Los Angeles, CA, and will run through December 2nd in Minneapolis, MN. Tickets go on sale this Friday (11th) at 10am local time via this location.
CelebritiesKTTS

Luke Bryan announces 2021 ‘Farm Tour’ dates

Luke Bryan is bringing back the Farm Tour this fall, visiting six farms across the Midwest in September. The 12th annual trek kicks off on September 9 at Statz Bros. Farm in Wisconsin, followed by stops in Iowa, Indiana, Illinois and Ohio before wrapping at Kubiak Family Farms in Michigan on September 18.The Farm Tour was launched in 2009, however was on hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Musiclockedinmagazine.com

THEORY OF A DEADMAN Announces 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

A special fan pre-sale goes live tomorrow, Tuesday, May 4 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with radio and venue pre-sales following on Wednesday, May 5 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Public on-sale begins Friday, May 7 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with the tour dates kicking off September 9 in Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore. Following the September dates, THEORY will return to the road for a run of re-scheduled headline dates with special guest 10 YEARS that kick off October 29 at Des Moines, Iowa's Val Air Ballroom. Additional dates will be announced in the coming weeks.
Musicloudhailermagazine.com

Rise Against Announce Tour Dates and Support

It was a busy day for the Rise Against boys, with an album release, tour announcements, and even a special announcement from Chicago’s mayor. Another day and more tour dates are announced! It’s like literal music to our ears. Today, Rise Against headed to a Chicago record store to celebrate what Mayor Lori Lightfoot designated as “Rise Against Day in Chicago.” The event marked the release of their latest album, during which they announced the additional dates for their Nowhere Generation US Summer Tour. The tour will wrap in their hometown on August 28.
Rock MusicPunknews.org

Mac Sabbath announce US tour dates

Mac Sabbath have announced American tour dates for this summer and fall. The Outlaw Mariachi, Speedealer, and Lung will be playing support on select dates. Mac Sabbath will be releasing their Drive Thru Metal pop-up book this fall. Check out the tour dates below. DateVenueCity. Aug 25, 2021Great American Music...
Indianapolis, INklbjfm.com

The Psychedelic Furs announce 2021 Tour Dates

The Psychedelic Furs have announced a 2021 headlining tour of Europe and North America in support of their 2020 comeback album Made of Rain, their first new LP in three decades. This 35-date tour kicks off in Indianapolis, IN on September 15th. After a brief leg in the U.S., including...
MusicNew Haven Register

Foo Fighters Announce Anniversary Tour Dates for 2021

Foo Fighters were originally set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their formation as a band with a 2020 tour, but like the rest of live music, the shows were put on hold during the pandemic. On Tuesday, the band finally unveiled their rescheduled 25th (now 26th) anniversary tour lineup, adding to their previously announced 2021 sets at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Bottlerock, and Boston Calling.
Jersey City, NJrock947.com

Spoon announces fall headlining tour dates

Spoon has announced a U.S. headlining tour for this fall. The outing begins September 4 in Aspen, Colorado, and will wrap up October 24 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m. local time. Visit SpoontheBand.com for the full list of dates...
Musicaudioinkradio.com

Kiss Announce Final Leg of Farewell Tour Dates

Kiss have announced rescheduled dates for the U.S. leg of their “End of the Road” tour, as well as some new stops. Kiss will return to touring life on their “End of the Road” farewell tour this August. After having to postpone the trek due to the worldwide pandemic, the band has announced a slate of shows rescheduled from last year, as well as a handful of new dates.
Musictheobelisk.net

Weedeater Announce August Tour Dates

So yes, Weedeater have announced a stretch of dates in August, mostly in the Southeast heading out from their North Carolina homebase, and it’s definitely news. Also of note is that the band was recently confirmed for SonicBlast Fest 2022 in Portugal, so this is for sure not the last bit of touring they’ll do. Unless of course it is, because the universe as we’ve learned is an unpredictable place, and sometimes reality just turns into the biggest asshole ever. In any case, if you’ve never seen them, they’re a mainstay for a reason, and their live performance is the reason. They are worth appreciating.
Musicgratefulweb.com

The Revivalists’ David Shaw Announces 2021 Tour Dates

Platinum-selling singer, songwriter, musician, and producer David Shaw has announced headlining tour dates in support of his debut self-titled solo album, out now via his own imprint Yokoko Records in partnership with C3 Records. The tour will kick off this summer with back-to-back shows on July 2nd and 3rd in Key West, FL and make stops through Alabama, Mississippi, and Texas, wrapping with two nights in Nantucket on July 20th and 21st. Tickets are on sale now for all summer dates.