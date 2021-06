Not holding back! Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith slammed Prince Harry after he gave a few revealing interviews in the past few months. “I went from being happy [about Harry making the decision to step down from royal life] to [being] angry [and] worried about him,” Goldsmith told Closer magazine. “Everyone is astonished. He wanted to step back and protect his wife, now he’s charging in. It’s an attack on the family. Why do it? If you want an easy life, work it out privately and have a conversation respectfully. Don’t air it in public, it’s really hurtful.”