No Time to Hit the Salon? Here Are The Best Nail Stickers for an Attention-Grabbing Mani
Acing a cool manicure with details takes some serious time and effort. And, if you happen to smear or smudge your artwork, you’re kind of screwed. That’s where nail stickers come in. These genius stick-ons let you achieve an Instagram-worthy look without the hassle or a trip to your local nail salon. It’s incredibly easy to use nail stickers, too: Just apply the sticker as close to your cuticle as possible, press it down, and file off any excess. That’s it! They even come off with regular nail polish remover.parade.com