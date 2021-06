City of Denton Boards and Commissions Applications Now Open. DENTON, TX, May 17, 2021 – As of May 17, 2021, the City of Denton is accepting applications for 2021 Boards and Commissions. Residents interested in making a difference in their community are encouraged to apply. Board and commission members help shape Denton’s future by offering unique viewpoints for the City Council to consider on a variety of issues and services. Residents are encouraged to apply by May 31.