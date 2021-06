A mother describes how an administrator was able to help connect her and her son to the care that he needed for fibrolamellar carcinoma. When my son was diagnosed with ultra-rare fibrolamellar carcinoma in June 2020, we were shocked and terrified. I was given contact information for Jessica Ellison, M.S.N., RN, BA, not knowing who she was or where to turn. Within a matter of days, I was connected with the No. 1 team in the country for dealing with this cancer, and it is because of Jessica.