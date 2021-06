"Over the last year I have seen my community devastated by the impact of COVID-19,” Young said. "It's hit us harder than most. I've been so inspired by the work Kroger and their Kroger Health team are doing to help us get past this pandemic, and I'm honored to partner with them to drive awareness and education of the vaccine in Atlanta and around the country. As a young Black man, I understand the challenges our community faces. Young people and people of color are lagging behind when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations, and I am passionate about helping bridge that gap."