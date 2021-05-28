Pilot falls asleep during flight, misses destination by 70 miles
AUSTRALIA (WKRC) - New information has revealed that a pilot had fallen asleep during a ferry flight that missed its destination by over 70 miles. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) launched a new investigation into the incident, which occurred in July of 2020, and reported that the pilot "was unresponsive to air traffic control calls for 40 minutes, had fallen asleep due to fatigue likely exacerbated by mild hypoxia [lack of oxygen] from the intermittent use of supplemental oxygen."local12.com