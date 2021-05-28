Cancel
Science

Researchers Create Machine Learning Model to Predict Treatment with Dialysis or Death for Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

By Mount Sinai Health System
Newswise
 19 days ago

Paper Title: Predictive Approaches for Acute Dialysis Requirement and Death in COVID-19 Journal: The Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (published online May 24, 2021) Authors: Girish Nadkarni, MD, Associate Professor in the Department of Medicine (Nephrology), Clinical Director of the Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Health, and...

www.newswise.com
This article was originally published in the spring 2021 issue of Stamford Plus magazine. It is staggering and tragic that over 530,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 infections in the last year. As I reflect back on a year of COVID-19, Stamford Health has some staggering numbers too, like 183,060 – the number of COVID-19 tests we’ve run and 1,294 - the number of COVID-19 patients we’ve cared for at our hospital. There are hopeful numbers as well – 47,874, which is the number of vaccines we have administered as of March 16. In thinking about the health of our organization, I certainly do feel a profound sense of hope that we are nearing the end of the pandemic, and we are anxious to get ‘back to business.’
The vaccine significantly improved a survival outcome over standard-of-care treatment in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma. Treatment with AV-GBM-1, a personalized cancer vaccine, was associated with a significant survival outcome improvement compared to standard-of-care therapies in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma, according to the vaccine’s manufacturer, AIVITA Biomedical Inc. Among...
A study by researchers at Mayo Clinic Cancer Center has found that cancer patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who received care at home via remote patient monitoring were significantly less likely to require hospitalization for their illness, compared to cancer patients with COVID-19 who did not participate in the program, wrote Joe Dangor in an article for Mayo Clinic.
The essentials The number of patients in the hospital continues to slowly decline, especially in the intensive care units, according to data published by Public Health France on Saturday. A total of 14,532 patients with Covid-19 are currently hospitalized in France, compared to 14,801 the previous day and 16,847 a...
Analysis of medications used in California hospitals over the course of 2020 highlights “evidence-based decisions.”. If there is a lesson by society as whole over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic (other than being better prepared for the next infectious disease-related crisis, of course), it is that we need to look at the bright side.
Patients who, perhaps unbeknownst to their health care providers, are in need of genetic testing for rare undiagnosed diseases can be identified en masse based on routine information in electronic health records (EHRs), a research team reported today in the journal Nature Medicine. Findings from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center...
IPOH, June 6 — More than 90 per cent of dialysis patients in Perak have completed their Covid-19 vaccination regime facilitated by an outreach programme that began on May 3. State Health Department (JKN) in a statement posted on its official Facebook page said as of today a total of 3,750 people had completed the second dose of the vaccination or 90.78 per cent of the 4,131 dialysis patients in Perak who had agreed to receive the jab.
Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) the causal agent for COVID-19, is a communicable disease spread through close contact. It is known to disproportionately impact certain communities due to both biological susceptibility and inequitable exposure. In this study, we investigate the most important health, social, and environmental factors impacting the early phases (before July, 2020) of per capita COVID-19 transmission and per capita all-cause mortality in US counties. We aggregate county-level physical and mental health, environmental pollution, access to health care, demographic characteristics, vulnerable population scores, and other epidemiological data to create a large feature set to analyze per capita COVID-19 outcomes. Because of the high-dimensionality, multicollinearity, and unknown interactions of the data, we use ensemble machine learning and marginal prediction methods to identify the most salient factors associated with several COVID-19 outbreak measure. Our variable importance results show that measures of ethnicity, public transportation and preventable diseases are the strongest predictors for both per capita COVID-19 incidence and mortality. Specifically, the CDC measures for minority populations, CDC measures for limited English, and proportion of Black- and/or African-American individuals in a county were the most important features for per capita COVID-19 cases within a month after the pandemic started in a county and also at the latest date examined. For per capita all-cause mortality at day 100 and total to date, we find that public transportation use and proportion of Black- and/or African-American individuals in a county are the strongest predictors. The methods predict that, keeping all other factors fixed, a 10% increase in public transportation use, all other factors remaining fixed at the observed values, is associated with increases mortality at day 100 of 2012 individuals (95% CI [1972, 2356]) and likewise a 10% increase in the proportion of Black- and/or African-American individuals in a county is associated with increases total deaths at end of study of 2067 (95% CI [1189, 2654]). Using data until the end of study, the same metric suggests ethnicity has double the association as the next most important factors, which are location, disease prevalence, and transit factors. Our findings shed light on societal patterns that have been reported and experienced in the U.S. by using robust methods to understand the features most responsible for transmission and sectors of society most vulnerable to infection and mortality. In particular, our results provide evidence of the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on minority populations. Our results suggest that mitigation measures, including how vaccines are distributed, could have the greatest impact if they are given with priority to the highest risk communities.
TUESDAY, June 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For individuals receiving in-center hemodialysis, the risk for having a positive test for infection or admission with suspected COVID-19 is associated with age, diabetes, local community COVID-19 rates, and dialysis unit size, according to a study published online June 1 in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.
A recent study included 50 eyes of 25 patients who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and the same number of healthy controls. All underwent OCT-A in the early period after hospital discharge and six months later. Foveal vessel density (VD) and parafoveal VD values were measured from four quadrants (superior, inferior, nasal, temporal) of the superficial capillary plexus (SCP) and the deep capillary plexus (DCP).
Hospital occupancy was forecast to be far worse by now under scientific modelling used to inform the roadmap out of lockdown, analysis shows. Although there are concerns about hospital numbers, with Covid in-patients rising to just over 1,000 this week, the figures are still far less than the Government feared might happen when it announced its release dates in February.
Researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine used an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm to sift through terabytes of gene expression data — which genes are “on” or “off” during infection — to look for shared patterns in patients with past pandemic viral infections, including SARS, MERS and swine flu.