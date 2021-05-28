Cancel
New York City, NY

Man, 57, arrested in connection with vehicle spray-painting spree in Queens

By 1010 WINS Newsroom
 18 days ago
NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — A Queens man arrested and charged Friday after dozens of vehicles were spray-painted in Astoria since March. Herberto Torres, 57, was charged with 46 counts of making graffiti, 46 counts of criminal mischief and 46 counts of possession of a graffiti instrument, police said. Torres...

