Michigan teens accused in '17 fatal rock incident win appeal

13 ON YOUR SIDE
 18 days ago
FLINT, Michigan — The Michigan Court of Appeals says a Flint-area judge exceeded his authority when he blocked how four teens would be prosecuted in a fatal rock-throwing incident. Ken White was killed in 2017 when he was struck by a 6-pound rock thrown from an Interstate 75 overpass. He...

