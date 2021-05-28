Michigan teens accused in '17 fatal rock incident win appeal

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car crash that involved a police cruiser and resulted in minor injuries. Police say the incident happened around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday when Kent County officers were responding to assist the Michigan State Police on 17 Mile Road NE. A deputy driving westbound attempted to pass a 2011 GMC pick-up truck when the driver of the truck initiated a U-turn and collided with the deputy, according to police. The officer’s emergency lights were on and the cruiser was a fully marked patrol vehicle.