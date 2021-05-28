Piece of Me

Well here it is one a.m. in the morning. I am fully awake and having my first cup of coffee. This is not something I encourage myself to do. In order to be close to a normal person, I should wait until at least four a.m. for that first cup of coffee. But, you see, I have my house set up to take full advantage of that health giving sunshine. So when the big bright moon lights up the night sky, it’s like daylight. Normally, I would lower the shades to prevent being awake at this hour. Something has been raising the devil with my bird feeders. I am quite sure it is one of two species of creatures. Both of them I have had to plink in the butt with my bb gun. That usually ends the problem for the summer. But they have learned when a light comes on in the house, the old man is up. So I kept the shades up and a couple of windows partly open. I have a couple of solar lights that sense motion. When they come on and I am partially awake, I take a quick peek out the windows. Seeing nothing, I then attempt to go back to sleep. The big bright moon prevented that. It was telling my body,” it’s daylight, get up”. So here I sit and eventually, the mind will calm down and I will fall asleep again. I may even have a fresh cup of coffee in my hand that I end up wearing. But this is one of the good thing about Rangeley. There is so much wildlife to enjoy up here. I will say, I will eventually catch the crook.. I now have cameras posted about to take full advantage of any wildlife that ventures by. Be it two legged or four legged, I will indeed get their picture and I have different persuaders for each.