EU gives TikTok a month to respond to consumer complaints

By The Associated Press
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission said on Friday it has given the Chinese-owned video app TikTok one month to answer complaints from a European consumer group over its commercial practices. The EU's executive arm said it has started discussions involving the social media platform and the national consumer...

IN THIS ARTICLE
