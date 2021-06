KITTERY - Portsmouth Naval Shipyard will conduct routine security response training Tuesday, June 8 beginning at 11 a.m. The training will occur in multiple locations including the vicinity of the shipyard’s Gate 2 as well as in the Piscataqua River adjacent to the shipyard’s shorelines. This exercise is designed to enhance the training and readiness of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard’s Naval Security Force. This is not in response to any specific threat, but is regularly scheduled training, the shipyard announced.