Public Health

Episode 175: Long COVID Syndrome with Chris Kresser

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links. Click here to see what that means. Over 160 million people worldwide have been infected with COVID-19, and over 3 million have died. It’s been a devastating pandemic. While most people do survive the infection, they don’t always regain their health. Sometimes symptoms persist long after the infection has cleared. How common is this outcome? What types of symptoms do people experience? Do we know why this is happening? How can people recover? My guest is Chris Kresser, one of the most well-known voices in the ancestral health community. He’s a bestselling author, clinician, and top educator in the field of functional medicine.

Related
FitnessWebMD

Obesity Increases Risk of Long-COVID, Study Finds

June 8, 2021 – Obesity -- an established major risk factor in the development of severe infection or death from COVID-19 infection -- also appears to significantly increase the risk of developing long-term complications from the disease, a syndrome often referred to as long-haul COVID-19, according to a new study.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Are women more likely to develop long COVID?

Researchers found different groups of symptoms persisting after coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), with fatigue and higher IL-6 levels common in women. About 75% of the patients they treated were women, indicating a link between sex hormones and immune response. A large proportion of people who recover from COVID-19 suffer from...
Public Healthptproductsonline.com

Get Ready to Treat Long Covid – Watch the Video

The International TLC Conference is one of the first conferences in the world to bring together global specialist experts who are currently researching or developing treatments for Long Haul Covid. The world is at a critical juncture, with a hidden secondary pandemic that may affect millions of vulnerable patients across...
Oklahoma City, OKnews9.com

Daily Dose: Post-COVID Syndrome

OKLAHOMA CITY - While many people have recovered from COVID-19, some are still experiencing symptoms like shortness of breath. Dr. Lacy Anderson takes a look at what you can do to monitor your symptoms in today's Daily Dose.
Medical ScienceNature.com

A long-term perspective on immunity to COVID

Determining the duration of protective immunity to infection by SARS-CoV-2 is crucial for understanding and predicting the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Clinical studies now indicate that immunity will be long-lasting. Andreas Radbruch 0 &. Andreas Radbruch is at the German Rheumatism Research Centre Berlin (DRFZ), a Leibniz Institute, Berlin...
Public HealthNature.com

Chronic post-COVID-19 syndrome and chronic fatigue syndrome: Is there a role for extracorporeal apheresis?

As millions of patients have been infected by SARS-CoV-2 virus a vast number of individuals complain about continuing breathlessness and fatigue even months after the onset of the disease. This overwhelming phenomenon has not been well defined and has been called “post-COVID syndrome” or “long-COVID” [1]. There are striking similarities to myalgic encephalomyelitis also called chronic fatigue syndrome linked to a viral and autoimmune pathogenesis. In both disorders neurotransmitter receptor antibodies against ß-adrenergic and muscarinic receptors may play a key role. We found similar elevation of these autoantibodies in both patient groups. Extracorporeal apheresis using a special filter seems to be effective in reducing these antibodies in a significant way clearly improving the debilitating symptoms of patients with chronic fatigue syndrome. Therefore, such a form of neuropheresis may provide a promising therapeutic option for patients with post-COVID-19 syndrome. This method will also be effective when other hitherto unknown antibodies and inflammatory mediators are involved.
Public HealthThe Independent

People with chronic fatigue syndrome have suffered long Covid symptoms for years – why did nobody care?

Firstly, let me state that I have every sympathy with those suffering from long Covid. However, while not at all intending to detract from or belittle their battles, what is increasingly uppermost in my mind is the number of people like myself who have lived with ME/CFS (chronic fatigue syndrome) for decades, and largely had little or no acknowledgement, support or care.
Public Healthstirlingnews.co.uk

Long Covid: What is it and how many people are affected?

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show there has been a marked increase in the number of people with self-reported long Covid that has lasted for at least a year. Here, the PA news agency answers the key questions about the condition. – What is long Covid?. Long...
Public HealthMedscape News

Acute Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy or Guillain-Barré Syndrome Associated With COVID-19

Dmitriy A. Gagarkin; Keith E. Dombrowski; Keyur B. Thakar; John C. DePetrillo. Background: Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a global pandemic. The disease, typically characterized by bilateral pulmonary infiltrates and profound elevation of inflammatory markers, can range in severity from mild or asymptomatic illness to a lethal cytokine storm and respiratory failure. A number of recognized complications of COVID-19 infection are described in the literature. Common neurological complications include headache and anosmia. Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) is an uncommon complication described in isolated case reports. However, a causal relationship has yet to be established. This case report adds to the growing body of evidence that GBS is a potential COVID-19 complication.
Public HealthHRmagazine.co.uk

Long COVID could change work for all with long-term illness

From the May/June 2021 issue, HR magazine editor Jo Gallacher says now is the perfect time for people leaders to bring conversations around sickness, illness and disability to the fore. We all want to stay well – that’s why we drag our not-fully rested bodies out of bed early to...
Public Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome associated with COVID-19 vaccines.

Current vaccines for the Coronavirus Disease of 2019 (COVID-19) have demonstrated efficacy with low risk of adverse events. However, recent reports of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) associated with adenovirus vector vaccines have raised concern. This narrative review summarizes the current background, evaluation, and management of TTS for emergency clinicians.
Pharmaceuticalspharmexec.com

Episode 84: Vaccines Beyond COVID

Judy Stewart, head of US vaccines at GSK, talks about the effects of people missing their recommended vaccinations during the pandemic and the importance of delivering a message of value for vaccines. You can listen and/or download the episode on SoundCloud, or directly through iTunes, GooglePlay, Stitcher, and Overcast.
Public HealthMedscape News

Reconstruction of COVID-19–Related Compartment Syndrome With Massive Soft Tissue Necrosis

Introduction: The COVID-19 virus is caused by the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. COVID-19 has drastically changed the medical landscape. Although predominantly impacting the respiratory system, COVID-19 has several non-respiratory symptoms associated with its presentation and course. Among these are gastrointestinal symptoms and thromboembolic events with stroke. Increasingly recognized, but often overlooked, are the coagulopathy phenomena occurring with COVID-19. The severe respiratory symptoms are the primary focus of clinical management. However, close inspection of patients demonstrates that patients often exhibit both thromboembolic and bleeding events, ranging from simple skin lesions to overt emergencies.
Harvard, MAharvardmagazine.com

Contending with Long Covid

At the forefront of efforts to demystify the opaque condition known as “long-COVID,” which saddles some survivors of the SARS CoV-2 virus with a slew of unpleasant and debilitating symptoms months after their bodies surmount the initial infection, is Jason Maley. Maley leads Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center’s Critical Illness...
Sioux Falls, SDWorthington Daily Globe

For Wieneke, Post COVID Syndrome includes multiple neurological issues

ADRIAN — Four months after Jolene Wieneke was officially diagnosed with Post COVID Syndrome by the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, she’s still searching for solutions to some of the lingering side effects from having contracted the virus last November. Wieneke had to take short-term disability from her job at Citibank...