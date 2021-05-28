Episode 175: Long COVID Syndrome with Chris Kresser
This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to see what that means. Over 160 million people worldwide have been infected with COVID-19, and over 3 million have died. It’s been a devastating pandemic. While most people do survive the infection, they don’t always regain their health. Sometimes symptoms persist long after the infection has cleared. How common is this outcome? What types of symptoms do people experience? Do we know why this is happening? How can people recover? My guest is Chris Kresser, one of the most well-known voices in the ancestral health community. He’s a bestselling author, clinician, and top educator in the field of functional medicine.www.phoenixhelix.com