We tend to take onions for granted, but just try to imagine life without them. They serve as the starting point for so many great recipes, from soups to stir-frys to roasts and beyond. Indeed, there are countless dishes that commence with the cooking of onions. In most cases, the humble Allium cepa blends in beautifully with the other ingredients, though its own unique and delightful flavor may be all but lost along the way.