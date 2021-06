AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) is seeking a permit to allow alcohol sales at Zilker Café when it reopens. Zilker Café, located near Zilker Park and Barton Springs Pool, opened between 1959 and 1960 and served snacks to park and pool visitors for decades. But in January 2016, the café was shut down due to poor conditions and code violations. Soon after, the PARD decided to rehabilitate the historic structure.