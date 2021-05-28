Cancel
Video Games

There's Already A New PS5 On The Way

By Joey Jiuliani
 18 days ago
Let's face it: It might be easier stumbling onto the Holy Grail than finding a PlayStation 5 in the wild — especially one that hasn't been marked up by scalpers. The console, which released to critical fanfare in November 2020, has been nigh-impossible to find in stores. Even so, it appears that Sony is ready to start tweaking its hardware in anticipation of a newer model of the console. Don't get too excited, though — this isn't the mythical all-black PS5. In fact, as exciting a prospect as a new version of the PlayStation 5 might be, gamers who snag one might not even realize it based on how miniscule its changes to the original hardware are.

2K Games leaks seem to be spoiling fans ahead of next weekend's virtual E3 convention. A recent Reddit post claimed to outline a few major games in the works, including an upcoming Marvel strategy game and a "Borderlands" spin-off title, which might have already been teased last month. The Redditor sharing the information warns readers to take the leaks with a grain of salt, but many other notable sources seem to regard them as legitimate. For instance, Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier has vouched for the leaks being real, as have some of Video Game Chronicle's own sources.