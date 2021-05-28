There's Already A New PS5 On The Way

Let's face it: It might be easier stumbling onto the Holy Grail than finding a PlayStation 5 in the wild — especially one that hasn't been marked up by scalpers. The console, which released to critical fanfare in November 2020, has been nigh-impossible to find in stores. Even so, it appears that Sony is ready to start tweaking its hardware in anticipation of a newer model of the console. Don't get too excited, though — this isn't the mythical all-black PS5. In fact, as exciting a prospect as a new version of the PlayStation 5 might be, gamers who snag one might not even realize it based on how miniscule its changes to the original hardware are.