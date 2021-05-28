CLASS OF 2020 GRADUATES FROM THE 84TH NORTH CAROLINA SCHOOL OF BANKING. The class of 2020 has graduated from the 84th North Carolina School of Banking (NCSB). NCSB is one of the oldest state banking association banking schools in the nation. It is dedicated to expanding the skills and abilities of middle managers and prospective managers. Bankers who enroll in the school spend a week each August for four consecutive years to receive training in a college setting. The 2020 program, which ran from August 3 – 7, was hosted virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 students gathered from May 26 – 27, 2021 to close out the 2020 program and to host the graduation ceremony for the senior class. Graduates are: