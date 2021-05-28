Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

CLASS OF 2020 GRADUATES FROM THE 84TH NORTH CAROLINA SCHOOL OF BANKING

caswellmessenger.com
 18 days ago

CLASS OF 2020 GRADUATES FROM THE 84TH NORTH CAROLINA SCHOOL OF BANKING. The class of 2020 has graduated from the 84th North Carolina School of Banking (NCSB). NCSB is one of the oldest state banking association banking schools in the nation. It is dedicated to expanding the skills and abilities of middle managers and prospective managers. Bankers who enroll in the school spend a week each August for four consecutive years to receive training in a college setting. The 2020 program, which ran from August 3 – 7, was hosted virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 students gathered from May 26 – 27, 2021 to close out the 2020 program and to host the graduation ceremony for the senior class. Graduates are:

www.caswellmessenger.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waynesville, NC
City
Tarboro, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Zebulon, NC
City
Hendersonville, NC
City
Asheboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
Raleigh, NC
Education
City
Oak Ridge, NC
City
Goldsboro, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#First Bank#Ncsb#Providence Bank#Select Bank Trust#Tarboro Savings Bank#Peoples Bank#First Citizens Bank#Southern Bank Trust#Federal Reserve Bank#First National Bank Of Pa#Lennar Mortgage#Nc Bankers Association#Fifth Third Bank#Southern Pines#Benchmark Community Bank#Bank Of Oak Ridge#Ncba#Cbs#Carolina Banker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Housing
Related
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Raleigh woman found dead in parking lot

Raleigh, N.C. — A woman was found dead in Raleigh in a parking lot on Sunday night. Raleigh police said a body was found in the 1000 block of N. Rogers Lane just before 11 p.m. WRAL cameras captured police still at the scene on Monday morning as part of a strip mall parking lot was roped off. A silver sedan was within the yellow caution tape as the focus of the investigation.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Old North Carolina Capitol building reopens to public

RALEIGH, N.C. — The old state Capitol building in downtown Raleigh is reopening to the public after being closed for 15 months during the pandemic. Starting Monday visitors can enter the 1840 Greek Revival-style building for self-guided tours on weekdays during normal business hours. There won't be guided tours for now, but docents will make presentations twice daily outside. A gift shop also will be open.
Durham, NCncssm.edu

For NCSSM’s first-ever Chief Diversity Officer, it feels like coming home

Driving from Durham back to the airport in Raleigh, Jamie Butler-Chidozie kept thinking about the student who had participated in her job interview for the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics’ Chief Diversity Officer. On paper, the newly-created position seemed tailor-made for her -- Butler-Chidozie’s whole career, from her time as an elementary school teacher in her home state of Indiana to her most recent role as the Executive Director of Diversity, Inclusion & Social Justice at the University of Northern Iowa, has been built around diversity, equity, and inclusion (or DEI) initiatives.
Raleigh, NCNew Haven Register

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Supporters of children and adults with autism said legislation signed into law on Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper creating a licensing process for treatment specialists should expand services and rein in their costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed at an outdoor Executive Mansion ceremony says...
Environmentecowatch.com

Hurricane Season Spurs Hog Waste Worries in North Carolina

As North Carolina heads into another hurricane season, some residents and organizations fear the stormy season will again flood communities with hog waste. The state's hog waste management works by funneling feces, urine, and blood from hog farms into massive open waste lagoons, which let off foul odors and methane gas. When the lagoons become full, the waste water is often sprayed onto fields as nutrients for crops. The waste, which contains harmful bacteria like E. coli or salmonella, can wash off into local waterways and cause groundwater contamination and fish kills.
Raleigh, NCWITN

Number of gas stations on empty slowly declining

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of stores with gas on Monday morning continued to slowly improve across North Carolina. The Colonial Pipeline resumed normal operations on Wednesday and as stations across the Southeast wait for supply, some gas stations in Eastern North Carolina are receiving shipment, although limited. GasBuddy...
Columbia, SCfbschedules.com

South Carolina, North Carolina schedule football series for 2028, 2029

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the North Carolina Tar Heels have scheduled a home-and-home football series for 2028 and 2029, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game agreement with the University of North Carolina was obtained from the University of South Carolina via a state Freedom of Information Act request.