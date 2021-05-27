Cancel
Netflix ‘High on The Hog’ Needs to Come to Alabama, Here’s Why

By Mary K
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet me turn you on to something that is going to fill your spirit. On May 26, 2021, a limited series was released on Netflix. It’s rich in history, information and will give you the desire to get a plate of soul food. What am I talking about? High on...

Why the new Netflix series 'High on the Hog' should be essential viewing [column]

“The truth is, a lot of American food has its roots in African American food, traditions and ingenuity.” That’s one of the first lines in the opening sequence of the new Netflix series, “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America.” The voice belongs to host/narrator Stephen Satterfield. And the food that he is referring to may come as a surprise to many viewers; American favorites such as mac and cheese, vanilla custard, barbecue and fried fish are very much the handiwork of Black Americans and their enslaved ancestors.
'High on the Hog' Proves Why Food Travel Shows Need New Gatekeepers

“Tell me what you eat and I’ll tell you where you are from,” famed Yoruba artist Romuald Hazoumè told Stephen Satterfield, host of Netflix’s inspiring new travel show High on the Hog. The phrase could double as the thesis of food historian Dr. Jessica Harris’s book of the same name, which resonated so much with production duo Fabienne Toback and Karis Jagger that they chose to adapt it for their first full-length documentary.
Netflix's 'High on the Hog' showcases Black people's vital contributions to American food

"Never been more excited for a food show in my life," I tweeted when I first saw news of "High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America," a Netflix docuseries. And based on the response, those within my realm of the Internet seem to feel the same way. The show is "a story of Black America's resilience, enduring creativity, and vital contribution to America's kitchen," according to press materials, and is based on the heavily decorated culinary historian Jessica B. Harris's seminal book of the same name.
Netflix’s ‘High on the Hog’ celebrates Black food and culture

I love food and consider myself a foodie. I’ve always enjoyed cooking and baking. For me, food has always been about love. Not so much the love of food, that definitely plays a role, but the love of family and friends. I come from families that get together for holidays and just because and barbecue, fry fish or whip up a pot of spaghetti or chili to show how much we love each other. Food is our love language.
High on the Hog’s Stephen Satterfield: The Power of Black Storytelling

The host of a hit food show on Netflix talks about the power of media created by and for people of color. Stephen Satterfield is a food writer and the founder of Whetstone Magazine, the only Black-owned, print-based food publication in the U.S. He’s also the host of the hit new Netflix show, “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America.”
