Netflix ‘High on The Hog’ Needs to Come to Alabama, Here’s Why

Sports writer Jim Dent had the best of both worlds when deciding to write the book Twelve Mighty Orphans: The Inspiring True Story of the Mighty Mites Who Ruled Texas Football. He had ragtag kids languishing in a Texas orphanage who were able to find the self-respect and courage necessary to overcome stigmas the label “orphan” possessed on and off the field in 1927, as well as a leader in Coach Rusty Russell who would end up revolutionizing football with the advent of the spread offense. That’s feel-good camaraderie and historically relevant biography all wrapped into one to tell an unlikely story that even gets a cameo from President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. No surprise that Hollywood would come calling, too.