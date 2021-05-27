Netflix ‘High on The Hog’ Needs to Come to Alabama, Here’s Why

20th Century Studios’ “Vacation Friends,” will debut August 27 streaming globally as a Hulu Original in the U.S. and a Star Original on Disney+ in select international markets. The film stars John Cena (“F9,” “The Suicide Squad”), Lil Rel Howery (“Get Out,” “Judas and the Black Messiah”), Yvonne Orji (“Insecure,” “Night School”), Meredith Hagner (“Search Party,” “Palm Springs”), Robert Wisdom (“The Alienist,” “Ballers”), Andrew Bachelor (“The Babysitter,” “Holidate”) and Lynn Whitfield (“Greenleaf,” “Madea’s Family Reunion”). “Vacation Friends” is 20th Century Studios’ first film to have a simultaneous global release on the Hulu and Disney+ streaming platforms.