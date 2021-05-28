Painting helped this self-taught artist find balance with bipolar disorder. Now, she’s helping others

Winston Churchill gifted the world with many wonderful quotes. Much of them pertain to success and not giving up, but my personal favorite of his is: “we make a living by what we get; we make a life by what we give.” In my youth I watched my father time and time again exemplify this quote, not only in his work as a dermatopathologist, but also in how he interacted with every person he met. I still remember a time when we called a plumber to our house for a backed-up sewage line. My father let him in and led him to the bathroom with the plumbing issue, but then proceeded to roll up his sleeves and get down on the floor to help as well. After the job was complete, the plumber said to me as he was leaving “Tim, your dad is a great man. I’ve been doing this for 15 years, and I’ve never had a doctor ask me if I needed help!”