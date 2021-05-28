Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

The Fleet Is in Town: See 33 Head-Turning Gaultier Couture Marinières

By Laird Borrelli-Persso n
Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jean Paul Gaultier is entering a new era under the creative direction of Florence Tétier. A relative unknown who’s spent years behind the scenes in publishing and art direction, Tétier’s first step has been to relaunch JPG ready-to-wear, which the brand discontinued in 2015. For drop number one, she’s put the focus on the marinière. At the same time, she’s asked the couture atelier to create six one-of-a-kind, made-by-hand striped shirts, underlining the brand’s commitment to the métier.

www.vogue.com
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
901K+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Paul Gaultier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Couture#Res#Marini Re#Jpg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Arts
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Bella Hadid Is Jean Paul Gaultier’s Latest Muse

Jean Paul Gaultier is back from a six-year ready-to-wear hiatus. Fashion’s fabulous enfant terrible, JPG himself, has handed the reins over to a new creative director, Florence Tétier, who has just released a dazzling campaign to mark her tenure. The underwater-themed film shot by Pat Aldinger and directed by Charlotte...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Off-White! Area! And More of the Fabulous Things Adut Akech Wears In a Week

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Look, we’ve been stuck in the house for a year plus, it is time to bring on the bling, the colors, short dresses,” says model Adut Akech on the set of Vogue’s 7 Days 7 Looks. “Let’s just go out and live life. By the end of the year, I want to say you can’t say we didn’t live life! This summer, we are outside, baby!” Kicking off another episode of Vogue’s video series, Akech walks through a week in her wardrobe. From a pair of her go-to Zara jeans or an embellished mini dress by Area, each of Akech’s outfits are a good reminder of the fun that comes with getting dressed up and getting back into the world again—whether the destination is the airport or a night out.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

As Miuccia Prada saw it, the message of her latest men’s collection was simple and obvious. “Survival,” she said backstage. “And to survive, you have to be strong.” There have been seasons when Miuccia toyed with the fragility, the ineffectuality of the modern male. Not this time, thank God. The setting was a tight little carpeted pit, almost a cage; Thunderdome with shag pile. One model sported a tasseled headband, like an extreme fighter. The clothes themselves began as emblematic Corporate Man: gray suit, matching topcoat, black oxfords. Then in crept an ever-harder edge. First, a laser-cut leather duster, almost monkish in its austerity. Next, a shoe covered with studs, presaging an avalanche of hardware on shirts, pants, jackets. Toughen up, tough it out—that’s what the leather and metal was saying.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Paris Couture Week Will Feature Eight Runway Shows

PARIS — Paris Couture Week will mark the return of physical shows after two seasons of digital presentations, with eight runway events set to take place with a limited number of guests, according to the provisional calendar published by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode on Monday.
New York City, NYPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Peter Do Announces His First New York Fashion Week Runway Show

Peter Do made it to the Saturday Night Live stage before ever appearing on a New York runway when host Anya Taylor-Joy wore a silvery slip dress finished with a feather corsage from his fall 2021 collection for her monologue at the show’s season finale last month. That’s not how these things usually go, but Do’s confident, edgy aesthetic has never required a catwalk to get noticed.
Hair CarePosted by
Vogue Magazine

Devon Lee Carlson Goes Full ’90s With a Hair Look You’ll Want to Moodboard

If her Instagram feed is any indication, Devon Lee Carlson is an “all-smiles” type of person. So it's no wonder that, when carried off by her, even the vampiest of beauty looks can skew sweet, and all the prettier for its playfulness. A high half-pony met Carlson's recently snipped bangs and waist-grazing length (courtesy of extensions from The Hair Shop) for a moment that toed the line between sophisticated and spirited—a vibe recognized by Carlson, who spent the evening sharing apt screen captures from 13 Going on 30.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Menswear! Street Style! A Look Back at the Trends From the Last IRL Men’s Shows

It’s too early to tell what trends the spring 2022 menswear collections—and street style—will deliver, but it’s not a stretch to imagine it might pick up where it left off in pre-pandemic times. The spring 2020 menswear shows circa June 2019 saw urban sidewalks crawling with inspiration, from expressive patterns and bright colors to muted tones and tailored silhouettes. In London, it was all about layering tailored outerwear for a chilly day; in Milan, playing with bold, vivid prints; and in Paris, embracing sleek, monochrome looks.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Priya Ahluwalia Wins BFC/GQ Designer Men’s Wear Fund

LONDON – British fashion designer Priya Ahluwalia has been named the winner of this year’s BFC/GQ designer men’s wear fund. She will receive a one-year business mentorship, pro-bono legal services, and a cash prize of 150,000 pounds, supported by Clearpay. An intimate cocktail will be held Monday evening at the...
Designers & Collectionsthefashionisto.com

Yun, Valentin, Luc & Jeremiah in Must-have BOSS Style

BOSS takes to the studio with a spring-summer 2021 wardrobe that brings together practicality and style. The German fashion brand showcases both leisure and sophisticated, offering clothes for work and play. Effortless, modern proportions shine for the occasion. Models Yun Hoseok, Valentin Caron, Luc Defont-Saviard, and Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour come...
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Find the Perfect Pair With Vogue’s Ultimate Guide to the Best Jean Shorts

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Shorts supporter or not, you can’t deny the ease of a pair of denim cut-offs in the summer. Finding the best jean shorts, however, can be overwhelming. Similar to a pair of jeans, you have to consider the combination of cut, length, rigidness, and wash in order to find the perfect fit and style. Thankfully, there are plenty of shorts cut every which way from which to choose.
Interior DesignPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Lion Silverware! Tiger-and-Tartan Cushions! Gucci’s New Home Decor Is an Eccentric Ode to Entertaining

In 2015, Alessandro Michele, Gucci’s newly-appointed creative director, made a prescient promise to Vogue. “The way you dress is really the way you feel, the way you live, what you read, your choices. That’s what I want to put into Gucci.” Now, he’s already fulfilled that vision and then some—the brand now also includes a Michelin-starred restaurant, a garden, and a movie starring Lady Gaga. Yet today, he continues apace by releasing the latest collection that will bring his house’s aesthetic into yours. By, well, doing exactly that.
Designers & Collectionsfashionunited.com

Six designers set for physical shows at Paris Fashion Week Men's

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, France’s governing fashion body that organizations their Fashion Weeks, has revealed that there are currently six designers planning physical shows for Paris Fashion Week Men’s. Bluemarable, Casblanca, LGN Louis-Gabriel Nouchi, Officine Générale, Dior, and Hermès are all slated for physical shows for the upcoming Paris Fashion Week men’s slated for June 22 to June 27.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Why the Little Black Bag Is the Closet Staple to Invest in Now

Paring down has been the name of the game over the past year, sartorially and otherwise. From a style perspective, there’s been ample time to streamline closets, rid wardrobes of superfluous items, and invest in forever pieces that are as functional as they are aesthetically pleasing. Throughout this process, various accessories have revealed themselves to be the most valuable players; the little black bag has emerged as the no-nonsense solution for a paired-down lifestyle, holding necessities like phones, keys, wallets, masks, and the like.
Interior DesignPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Completedworks’ New Decor Collection Is Like Jewelry For the Home

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Since launching Completedworks in 2013, the London-based designer Anna Jewsbury has had the fashion set in full swoon with her twisted brass chokers and coiled gold-vermeil ear cuffs. And now, fans such as Adwoa Aboah, Alexa Chung, and Amy Sall have another reason to perk up at the sound of her name: Completedworks is launching its debut homeware collection. “It’s a bit cliché to expand the range after months of sitting at home,” Jewsbury acknowledges with a laugh, “but as we have found ourselves shuttered in our own spaces, that desire to arrange objects and make changes for comfort and to bring joy has been expedited.”
Designers & Collectionsfashionunited.com

Jacquemus moves to in-season fashion show model

Simon Porte Jacquemus, in addition to being one of Paris’ most lauded designers, also counts showing outside of the official Paris Fashion Week calendar as one of his claims to fame. To continue with this tradition, the designer has announced that he will be unveiling a coed collection on June 30 that will be see now, buy now.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Floral Grunge Capsules

After the mesh pieces from Anna Sui's previous collection became sell-out styles, the designer collaborated on an exclusive collection of floral grunge styles for Neiman Marcus. This marks the first time that the designer has created a limited-edition capsule outside of regular runway collections and it's full of ready-to-wear mesh pieces that are perfect for layering.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Proenza Schouler Resort 2022

There’s a lot of noise out there. Fashion brands are waging an all-out war for attention, dropping a new collaboration, activation and website-crashing blue puffer jacket every minute. But what about style?. Last season’s headline-making model casting of Ella Emhoff aside, Proenza Schoulder designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez are...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Stella McCartney Debuts Most Sustainable Collection Yet With Fall 2021

Back in 2019 when Stella McCartney was named Sustainability Adviser to LVMH, it made perfect sense that the young queen of cool, a vegetarian herself and a co-founder (with her dad Paul and sister Mary) of Meatless Mondays would lead the charge on how to make designer fashions more earth-friendly. After all, fashion is one of the worst offenders when it comes to generating an oversized carbon footprint, creating waste, using vast amounts of water and petroleum products, and emitting greenhouse gases.
Designers & Collectionsweddingsparrow.com

Dream Dresses - Heavenly Couture

While 2020/21 has seen a momentous shift in wedding trends due to Covid-19—think: the rise of the micro wedding and the introduction of a drive-through “I do” service—it has also seen a change in bridal gown trends, from big statement dresses to more subdued and refined silhouettes and simplified accessories to match.