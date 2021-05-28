The Fleet Is in Town: See 33 Head-Turning Gaultier Couture Marinières

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Look, we’ve been stuck in the house for a year plus, it is time to bring on the bling, the colors, short dresses,” says model Adut Akech on the set of Vogue’s 7 Days 7 Looks. “Let’s just go out and live life. By the end of the year, I want to say you can’t say we didn’t live life! This summer, we are outside, baby!” Kicking off another episode of Vogue’s video series, Akech walks through a week in her wardrobe. From a pair of her go-to Zara jeans or an embellished mini dress by Area, each of Akech’s outfits are a good reminder of the fun that comes with getting dressed up and getting back into the world again—whether the destination is the airport or a night out.