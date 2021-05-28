The Fleet Is in Town: See 33 Head-Turning Gaultier Couture Marinières
Jean Paul Gaultier is entering a new era under the creative direction of Florence Tétier. A relative unknown who's spent years behind the scenes in publishing and art direction, Tétier's first step has been to relaunch JPG ready-to-wear, which the brand discontinued in 2015. For drop number one, she's put the focus on the marinière. At the same time, she's asked the couture atelier to create six one-of-a-kind, made-by-hand striped shirts, underlining the brand's commitment to the métier.