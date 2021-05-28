Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Call Off the Search: Indie Designer Taylor Dorry Has Created the Dress of the Summer

By Julia Hobb s
Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Growing up in South Florida, fashion wasn’t really a thing,” 33-year-old designer Taylor Dorry deadpans via video link from her home studio. Her Zoom backdrop is a rack of one-of-a-kind babydoll dresses, each painstakingly handcrafted from reclaimed upholstery fabrics and fit for a maverick, modern-day princess. Born and raised in beachside Hollywood (Florida, not California), the story behind Dorry’s eponymous label aptly has all the hallmarks of a silver-screen fairytale. Her entirely upcycled designs — which are about to blow up on social media in a big way — almost didn’t happen at all.

www.vogue.com
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
904K+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Ashley
Person
Lou Doillon
Person
Chloe Wise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Designer#The Dress#Thrift Stores#Ig#Floridan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Music
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Instagram
Related
ApparelGarden & Gun

Perfect Summer Dresses for the South

Lightweight dresses are a bit like wearable air-conditioning; they allow for a breeze to circulate, even as the heat and humidity rise. Lately I’ve discovered a few small brands, many with Southern ties, sewing the loveliest iterations of them. Even better, they’re made with intention—the very opposite of fast fashion. And best of all, they can double as cover-ups. So considering the mileage you’ll get out of them, I believe them worthy of investment and then some.
Interior Designinregister.com

Off the Page: ‘Designing Paradise’

Juan Montoya’s Colombian origins are revealed in everything he touches. The world-renowned interior designer spent much of his childhood on a hacienda with thatched-roof palapas not far from the South Pacific before decamping to New York City to launch his company in 1978. So it’s no wonder that some of his most inspiring design work resides on oceanfront properties—whether in Mexico or Miami Beach or far beyond.
Apparelprima.co.uk

11 practical and stylish Boden summer dresses

When it comes to timeless, flattering, and stylish summer dresses that last, few do it better than Boden. Now that summer has finally arrived, this hot weather calls for comfort and practicality - so we're dreaming of floaty cotton and linen dresses made from breathable material to help keep us cool while we're on the move. Boden has a beautiful selection of smart yet comfortable dresses - from nautical stripes to pretty florals - to wear during the day or evening, for play and for work. Just slip on a pair of sandals or summer trainers and you're ready to go...
ApparelGrazia

The £59 Dress That Is Going To Be Everywhere This Summer

Cast your mind back to the summer of 2019 and all you might be able to see is polka-dots. Black and white spots, to be precise, all over a long-sleeved, floaty mididress. We are, of course, referring to that Zara dress, which was so ubiquitous that not just every colleague, friend and passer-by in the street was wearing it, it also spawned its own Instagram account. As last year didn’t really have an ‘It’ dress, for obvious reasons, 2021 is now making up for it in style. Prepare yourself for a Hot COS Summer.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

This London Brand Is Creating Feathered Wedding Dresses To Set Your Heart Aflutter

It’s no surprise bridalwear has always been part of 16Arlington’s master plan. Since bursting onto the London fashion scene in 2017, the good-time brand has watched a fair few say “I do” in its exuberant feathered designs that simultaneously sing of romance and after-hours revelry. Now, as the trend for micro weddings shows no sign of abating, founders Federica Cavenati and Marco Capaldo are launching a wedding capsule specifically for outgoing brides prioritising charisma over convention.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Nili Lotan is about to open new stores in Palm Beach and Aspen, a testament to her label’s wide-ranging appeal. Lotan’s specialty is in taking the clothes we wear every day—button-downs, jeans, blazers, sweaters—and making them about 10 times more luxurious and covetable. It’s a sweet spot that resonates no matter where you live; every woman dreams of finding those foolproof “uniform pieces” that are neither sloppy nor overwrought. As we re-emerge from lockdown, the demand for Lotan’s elegant daywear is higher than ever.
Apparelbelletag.com

9 Best Linen Dresses to Buy in Summer 2021

Linen is a definite fabric of preference for this summer. Who doesn’t like it? Linen dresses are lightweight, breathable, and so chic – perfect for summertime. Linen will seamlessly fit into your wardrobe. We have made a selection of the best linen dresses for you to buy for this summer....
Apparelashleybrookedesigns.com

Summer Wedding Guest Dresses

Garden: 1, 2, 3, 4 // Cocktail: 1, 2, 3, 4 // Black Tie: 1, 2, 3, 4. I love that weddings are back in full swing, and if you are like me than you, too, enjoy nothing more than getting all dolled up to celebrate love!! I’ve been getting a handful of messages each week asking for Wedding Guest Dresses, so I thought it would be fun to round them up in a way that might be the most useful and categorize them: garden (or beach!), cocktail, and black tie!
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Off-White! Area! And More of the Fabulous Things Adut Akech Wears In a Week

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Look, we’ve been stuck in the house for a year plus, it is time to bring on the bling, the colors, short dresses,” says model Adut Akech on the set of Vogue’s 7 Days 7 Looks. “Let’s just go out and live life. By the end of the year, I want to say you can’t say we didn’t live life! This summer, we are outside, baby!” Kicking off another episode of Vogue’s video series, Akech walks through a week in her wardrobe. From a pair of her go-to Zara jeans or an embellished mini dress by Area, each of Akech’s outfits are a good reminder of the fun that comes with getting dressed up and getting back into the world again—whether the destination is the airport or a night out.
RetailETOnline.com

Shop Early Prime Day Deals on Designer Dresses

Now's the time to trade in your tired loungewear and sweatpants for a few summer dresses! Amazon's Prime Day starts June 21, but right now, you can find loads of discounts on all types and styles of designer dresses we love from Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals for the warm weather ahead.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Summer Herbs Picnic Dress

A fully embroidered fabric using the schiffly technique to punch holes to create patterns, and then printed with our Summer Herbs print.This picnic dress has very comfy frills for straps, the square neck of the dress makes it a very comfortable yet flattering fit. This midi length dress is a great pick when you're looking to be comfortable yet dressy all day.
New York City, NYPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Peter Do Announces His First New York Fashion Week Runway Show

Peter Do made it to the Saturday Night Live stage before ever appearing on a New York runway when host Anya Taylor-Joy wore a silvery slip dress finished with a feather corsage from his fall 2021 collection for her monologue at the show’s season finale last month. That’s not how these things usually go, but Do’s confident, edgy aesthetic has never required a catwalk to get noticed.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Why the Little Black Bag Is the Closet Staple to Invest in Now

Paring down has been the name of the game over the past year, sartorially and otherwise. From a style perspective, there’s been ample time to streamline closets, rid wardrobes of superfluous items, and invest in forever pieces that are as functional as they are aesthetically pleasing. Throughout this process, various accessories have revealed themselves to be the most valuable players; the little black bag has emerged as the no-nonsense solution for a paired-down lifestyle, holding necessities like phones, keys, wallets, masks, and the like.
Designers & Collectionsdjmag.com

Fashion | Brand Focus: Postal

While working at Scottish clothing store Manifesto as an assistant manager, Neil Roy — better known as Nel — found himself disappointed. Interested in the methods and processes of the designers behind streetwear and premium garments, and studying stock coming through the shop, he began to feel the price-tags of more expensive brands didn’t align with the quality landing on shelves. Inspired to improve on what he'd seen, Nel began designing and selling t-shirts. “I used to joke with some of my workmates, saying I could do better than that,” he says. “I think that’swhen I started actually putting those thoughtsinto motion.“
ApparelOrlando Sentinel

Best maxi dresses of 2021

With its wear-anywhere abilities and effortless attitude, the maxi dress is one of summer’s unsung heroes. This floor-length style is fun-loving, breezy and low-maintenance. What makes the maxi dress ideal for the season is its ability to take you from day to night with style. Pair it with flat sandals or sneakers and a denim jacket on top for a more casual look, or throw one on with a pair of heeled sandals and you’re ready to take on your after-dark activities. Keep reading for a roundup of maxis perfect for a variety of occasions.
Apparelfloydct.com

The Best Warm Weather Shoe Styles for Maximum Comfort

(StatePoint) As comfort continues to reign supreme for clothing and accessories, it’s easier than ever to incorporate on-trend pieces into stylish yet casual outfits. Even though we may not be dressing up as much, there are still plenty of ways to ensure your unique style preference shines through - and footwear can be a great place to start when updating the wardrobe!