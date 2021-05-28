Call Off the Search: Indie Designer Taylor Dorry Has Created the Dress of the Summer
“Growing up in South Florida, fashion wasn’t really a thing,” 33-year-old designer Taylor Dorry deadpans via video link from her home studio. Her Zoom backdrop is a rack of one-of-a-kind babydoll dresses, each painstakingly handcrafted from reclaimed upholstery fabrics and fit for a maverick, modern-day princess. Born and raised in beachside Hollywood (Florida, not California), the story behind Dorry’s eponymous label aptly has all the hallmarks of a silver-screen fairytale. Her entirely upcycled designs — which are about to blow up on social media in a big way — almost didn’t happen at all.www.vogue.com