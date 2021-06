Bitcoin fell below $30,000 for the first time in months, and fears are growing among investors that the downward trend will continue. Bitcoin dropped to $29,300 on Tuesday, the lowest level since early January, when it began a rally that peaked at it being valued at more than $63,000 per coin. The decline caused the cryptocurrency to enter what investors refer to as a “death cross,” which occurs when a security’s short-term moving average falls below its long-term moving average.