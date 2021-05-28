Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

CVS encouraging vaccines with sweepstakes

By Nathan Giese
Plainview Daily Herald
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCVS Health is encouraging people to receive COVID-19 vaccinations through a sweepstakes. The sweepstakes begins on June 1. CVS customers that have received or plan to receive a vaccine through CVS Health can be entered into the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes with the chance to one of the prizes. Over a thousand...

www.myplainview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweepstakes#Cvs Health#Vaccinations#Cvs Health#Norwegian Cruise Line#Super Bowl Lvi#Proctor Gamble 250#Unilever#Dove#Ncaa Final Four#Bermuda Tourism Authority#Iheartmedia Six#Platinum#Diamond#Wyndham Rewards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
CVS
News Break
Health
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Westfield, MAthereminder.com

Mill at Crane Pond, CVS partner for free vaccine clinic

WESTFIELD – Millworks at Crane Pond and CVS will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic June 19-21 for all Westfield area residents 12 years of age and up. Those who receive their vaccine through the clinic will also receive a coupon for one free beer from Great Awakening Brewing Co. and one free sandwich from The Pottery Cellar.
Madison County, ILtheintelligencer.com

Healthcare professionals encourage vaccinations before 4th of July

EDWARDSVILLE — “This week the U.S. hit a major milestone,” Dr. Alex Garza of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force began his weekly briefing, “half of the U.S. adults are now fully vaccinated against COVID.”. “These adults are now not only protected from serious illness,” he went on Wednesday,...
LotteryInquirer and Mirror

State launches VaxMillions lottery to encourage vaccinations

(June 15, 2021) Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced the Massachusetts VaxMillions Giveaway of five $ 1 million cash prizes and five $300,000 college scholarships to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations. According to a release from the Baker Administration:. Massachusetts residents 18 and older who have received both doses of the Pfizer...
LotteryKPVI Newschannel 6

Justice will continue sweepstake prizes, despite vaccine numbers trending downward

(The Center Square) – Although West Virginia’s vaccination numbers continue to trend downward, Gov. Jim Justice intends to continue weekly sweepstake prizes as an incentive to boost the state’s performance. The state administered fewer than 5,300 vaccines in the past week as numbers have been trending downward in the past...
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Buffalo Niagara employers encouraging – not requiring – worker vaccination

From on-site vaccination clinics to encouraging messages from company leaders and attempts to convince workers about vaccine safety, Buffalo Niagara businesses are pushing workers to get their shots. But one thing they aren't doing is mandating it. As employees flow back into workplaces, employers generally have the right to require...
Public HealthPosted by
WHYY

Philly to announce first winners of COVID vaccine sweepstakes this week

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. The first of three drawings in Philly’s vaccine sweepstakes is today, but the winners won’t be announced until later this week. That’s because it could take time for the city to reach potential winners who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Illinois Statewcsjnews.com

Illinois to Hold Lottery to Encourage Residents To Get Vaccinated

Illinois is the latest state to use a lottery to encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The 'All in for the Win' promotion includes $7 million in cash prizes and another $3 million in scholarships to be awarded to vaccinated youth. Anyone who has received at least one vaccine dose will be entered into the lottery automatically.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

4.7M Covid Shots Boost Rite Aid Sales

Rite Aid administered 4.7 million vaccines against Covid-19 in the drugstore chain’s fiscal first quarter, boosting sales. Rite Aid said Thursday sales rose 2% to nearly $6.2 billion in the quarter ended May 29 compared to $6 billion in the year-ago period. Rite Aid reported a loss of $13 million, which narrowed due to improving retail pharmacy performance, from a loss of $63 million in the year-ago period as the company invests in new flagship stores.
Advocacydrugstorenews.com

CVS Health, American Cancer Society partner on sun safety campaign

CVS Health and the American Cancer Society are kicking off an in-store fundraising campaign at CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide. Focusing on the importance of sun safety, customers will be able to make a $1 or $3 donation towards the initiative at the register until July 17. "Together, the American Cancer...
Public HealthNews-Herald.com

Tri-C, CVS to offer coronavirus vaccine at Eastern Campus

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be offered June 29 to those age 12 and up at the Eastern Campus of Cuyahoga Community College through a partnership with CVS Pharmacy. Appointments are available between noon and 4 p.m., and walk-ins are also welcome, according to a news release. No vaccines will be administered after 3:45 p.m., and those 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Mental HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

Aetna Launches Specialty Provider Network for Suicide Prevention with Psych Hub

– Today, Aetna, a CVS Health company announced the launch of a specialty provider network with a sole focus on suicide prevention in collaboration with Psych Hub, a comprehensive platform for mental health education. The joint effort will further arm Aetna practitioners with no-cost, evidence-based instruction, tools, and resources to identify and treat those at risk of suicide.
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

Afterpay Expands to Major U.S. Retailers

Afterpay, a provider of “Buy Now, Pay Later” payments, is now making its service available to select app customers at some of the biggest merchants in the United States, including Amazon, CVS, Kroger, Target and Walgreens. Through the Afterpay app, select customers can choose any of those retailers in the...
Public Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Cutaneous Reactions Rarely Reported After COVID-19 Vaccine

THURSDAY, June 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Cutaneous reactions are rarely reported after receipt of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, according to a research letter published online June 23 in JAMA Dermatology. Lacey B. Robinson, M.D., M.P.H., from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and colleagues conducted a prospective evaluation of Mass...
MarketsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Medicare Insurance Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth : Humana, Cigna, Anthem

-- Latest business intelligence report released on Global Medicare Insurance Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of other analysts have also commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.47.
Stockstalkmarkets.com

13 Top Brand Consumer Staples Stocks

In this video I will go over 13 Top Brands – How Much Are They Worth? Consumer Staples are companies that sell products that people utilize in their everyday lives. Because of that, they are generally considered to be “safe haven” stocks. In this video, I will be covering 13 companies with strong brand identifications. These companies historically carry premium valuations. The real question is do they deserve these premium valuations?