CVS encouraging vaccines with sweepstakes

A number of other analysts have also commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.47.