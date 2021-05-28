Everything We Know So Far About Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch
When it comes to whimsical wordplay, Instagrammable interiors, star-filled ensembles, and sheer candy-colored escapism, nothing beats a Wes Anderson movie. It’s been three years since the idiosyncratic auteur—who has delighted audiences with Rushmore (1998), The Royal Tenenbaums (2001), The Darjeeling Limited (2007) and Moonrise Kingdom (2012)—launched a new release, and his latest can’t come soon enough: The French Dispatch, billed as a love letter to journalists.www.vogue.com