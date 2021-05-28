Everything We Know So Far About Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch

The Harlem brick castle made famous by director Wes Anderson in the film “The Royal Tenenbaums” is available to rent for the first time since the 2001 movie hit theaters. The grand six-bed, four-and-a-half bath home is now available to rent for $20,000 per month for the first time since being featured in Anderson’s movie, according to Realtor.com. Perhaps inspired by the former steps made by Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Stiller and Luke Wilson to make amends with their estranged father portrayed by Gene Hackman, another family can find their own quirky form of peace too.