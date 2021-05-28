Long Beach to offer big incentives for greener ships
Ocean carriers bringing the greenest ships to the Port of Long Beach can earn the world’s most generous sustainable vessel financial incentives, beginning 1 July this year. The Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners earlier this month approved changes centred around incorporating the international Environmental Ship Index (ESI) into the Port’s Green Ship Incentive Program, which began in 2012. A voluntary system, the ESI identifies seagoing ships exceeding the current emission standards of the IMO.shipinsight.com