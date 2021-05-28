Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach to offer big incentives for greener ships

shipinsight.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOcean carriers bringing the greenest ships to the Port of Long Beach can earn the world’s most generous sustainable vessel financial incentives, beginning 1 July this year. The Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners earlier this month approved changes centred around incorporating the international Environmental Ship Index (ESI) into the Port’s Green Ship Incentive Program, which began in 2012. A voluntary system, the ESI identifies seagoing ships exceeding the current emission standards of the IMO.

shipinsight.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Cars
Local
California Society
City
Long Beach, CA
Long Beach, CA
Society
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ships#Shipping#Financial Incentives#The Long Beach Board#Harbor Commissioners#Esi#Imo#Green Ship Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
Related
NBC News

Biden signs into law bill establishing Juneteenth as federal holiday

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law Thursday, officially making June 19 a federal holiday and giving national recognition to a day commemorating emancipation. "Juneteenth marks both a long, hard night of slavery and subjugation and the promise of a brighter morning to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US drops lawsuit, closes probe over Bolton book

The Justice Department (DOJ) is dropping its lawsuit and criminal investigation related to former White House national security adviser John Bolton ’s memoir, which attracted the ire of former President Trump due to its critical account of his administration. Two people familiar with the matter told The New York Times...
Washington StateCBS News

First "murder hornet" of the year found near Seattle

Scientists in Washington state have found a dead Asian giant hornet near Seattle — marking the first sighting of a so-called "murder hornet" in the U.S. this year. Entomologists from the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed Wednesday that a "dried out" deceased male hornet was found by a resident near Marysville in Snohomish County. Officials said the hornet appears to be unrelated to the hornet introductions in Canada and Whatcom County in the past two years.
EconomyPosted by
NBC News

Jobless claims show surprise increase to highest level in a month

Initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week despite an ongoing recovery in the U.S. employment market, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time filings for unemployment insurance for the week ended June 12 totaled 412,000, compared to the previous week’s 375,000. That was the highest number since May 15. Economists surveyed...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Rafael Nadal drops out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics

Tennis star Rafael Nadal has announced he is dropping out of Wimbledon as well as the Tokyo Olympics, citing the need for more recovery time for his body. "It's never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision," the No. 3-ranked men's tennis player tweeted Thursday.