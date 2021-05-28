Cancel
Baseball

Tecolotes fall short in series finale against Sultanes de Monterrey

By Garrett Kroeger
Laredo Morning Times
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tecolotes Dos Laredos’ comeback attempt fell short in their series finale against the Sultanes de Monterrey on Thursday. The two-nation organization lost to Monterrey 6-5 in the 10th inning after rallying from two runs down with two innings left in the original nine-frame set. While the Tecos suffered a defeat, they did take the series 2-1 as they won the first two games against the Sultanes. Their series victory came after they were swept by the Toros de Tijuana to open the season last weekend.

www.lmtonline.com
Paulo Orlando
#Series Finale#The Sultanes De Monterrey#The Toros De Tijuana
