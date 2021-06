Polo G finally unseated Olivia Rodrigo after her three-week reign at the top of the Artists 500 chart. For the week of June 11th through June 17th, Polo G — who’d previously peaked at Number Three on the Artists 500 — earned 186 million streams thanks to the release of his new album Hall of Fame. The LP debuted at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart, pulling in 126.8 million song streams to help it move 98,300 album-equivalent units. The album’s hit lead single, “Rapstar,” also saw a boost, jumping from Number 13 to Number Four on the Top 100 Songs chart while pulling in 19.7 million streams.