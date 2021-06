Mohamed Soltan is a human rights advocate and founder of the Freedom Initiative. Last Father’s Day, my wife told me I was going to be a father while we sat in front of the reflecting pool in Washington, D.C. I felt the budding excitement of starting a family as we embraced and shed happy tears. We needed good news during a week otherwise marked by fear and despair. Only six days prior, my own father, a political prisoner who was serving a life sentence in Egypt, had disappeared from his prison cell, in retaliation for my human rights advocacy in the United States. My apolitical cousins were also arrested, then released after several months. My father’s whereabouts, however, remain unknown.