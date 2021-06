• Lakeside Management Group has formed a strategic partnership with music curator and record label, CloudKid. Founded in 2013, CloudKid initially launched as a YouTube channel for music discovery that focused on unique curation with a more artistic and visual focus. Now, with over 2.1 billion total views on their channel, five million loyal subscribers, and 60 million average monthly views, CloudKid is a proven brand online and has built a valuable platform for developing artists within the electronic influenced alt-pop and rocktronic sphere around the world. In addition to their influential YouTube channel, CloudKid has 520K followers on Spotify and more than 20 million combined monthly streams of their releases across multiple digital platforms. The company has now evolved into a full-service independent label headquartered in Berlin, with an international presence around the world.