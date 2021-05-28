Cancel
O'HARA: Goff making a good first impression in Detroit

By Mike OHara
detroitlions.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJared Goff's first impression as the new leader of the Detroit Lions' offense has been a good one. The way Goff has operated the offense in the first week of the offseason OTA workouts showed that he was prepared to handle the responsibilities that go with being the starting quarterback.

