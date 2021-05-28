See the Sistine Chapel on the Forty Acres at new Hollywood backdrop exhibit

When Martin Biallis went to see Michelangelo’s frescoes in the Sistine Chapel about 10 years ago, he found the overall experience wanting. “It’s 10,000 square feet, you’re there with 2,000 people, crammed in with lots of noise,” said Biallas, CEO and founder of the international exhibition company Special Entertainment Events. “There are about 100 guards making sure you don’t even think about taking a photo, and then you have 15 minutes and you’ve gotta get out. And then you look up, and all these beautiful frescoes, because they’re 60 feet high (on the ceiling), look like stamps.