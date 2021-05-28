Cancel
See the Sistine Chapel on the Forty Acres at new Hollywood backdrop exhibit

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetting to Vatican City: hard. Getting to the University of Texas: doesn't require a plane or a passport. Texas Performing Arts this week announced "Behind the Scenes: Hollywood's Sistine Chapel," a new exhibit coming to Bass Concert Hall next month. Following a recent show of hand-painted Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film backdrops, the university arts branch will stage 18 more backdrops that comprise a nearly complete replica of the Sistine Chapel. The works given to Texas Performing Arts by the Art Directors Guild Backdrop Recovery Project are billed as "full-scale copies of the historic frescos" in a news release.

