Special Weather Statement issued for Childress, Cottle by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Childress; Cottle SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHILDRESS AND NORTHEASTERN COTTLE COUNTIES UNTIL 845 AM CDT At 813 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Childress, moving east at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Childress and Kirkland.alerts.weather.gov