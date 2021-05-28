Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Wichita, Wilbarger by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wichita; Wilbarger SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR west central Wichita and southern Wilbarger Counties Until 845 AM CDT AT 811 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from 5 miles north of Grayback to 5 miles south of Lockett, moving east at 30 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wichita County, TX
County
Wilbarger County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
El Paso, TXPosted by
Fox News

LIVE UPDATES: VP Harris visits southern border

Harris’ office insists Republican pressure did not impact decision to visit border. Pressure from Republicans was not a factor in the decision by Vice President Kamala Harris to visit El Paso, Texas, on Friday after months of avoiding the U.S.-Mexico border region amid a surge in migration, a Harris spokeswoman insisted Thursday.