Special Weather Statement issued for Wichita, Wilbarger by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wichita; Wilbarger SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR west central Wichita and southern Wilbarger Counties Until 845 AM CDT AT 811 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from 5 miles north of Grayback to 5 miles south of Lockett, moving east at 30 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 40 MPHalerts.weather.gov