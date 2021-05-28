Cancel
Burlington, VT

Canadian company intends to buy Koffee Kup Bakery

The Associated Press
 18 days ago

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Canadian company is hoping to buy Vermont’s Koffee Kup Bakery, which closed abruptly last month because of financial troubles.

The owners of Mrs. Dunster’s Bakery, based in New Brunswick, Canada, announced Thursday that they intend to purchase the assets of the Koffee Kup Bakery in Burlington and its subsidiary, Vermont Bread Company in Brattleboro, and Superior Bakery in North Grosvenor Dale, Conn.

“We are thrilled to announce today that we have formed a new company, called North Atlantic Baking Company,” Blair Hyslop, who co-owns Mrs. Dunster’s with his wife, Rosalyn, said in a written statement. “We have been advised that North Atlantic Baking Company is the preferred purchaser of the Koffee Kup assets and we are focused on moving quickly to conclude negotiations which will lead to restarting operations very soon.”

Their plan is to operate the two Vermont bakeries and “enter discussions with third parties with the intent to sell the Superior Bakery in Connecticut,” Hyslop wrote.

Koffee Kup sold products in New England, around New York City, Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania and Maryland.

The closing of the three locations left roughly 500 employees without work. A former employee filed a class-action lawsuit against the company, accusing the owners of not giving employees at least 60 days notice of closure or mass layoffs.

