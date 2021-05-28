Cancel
California State

Drought worsens throughout California, extreme conditions in southwest RivCo

By Kim Harris
Valley News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrought has returned to California due to a significantly dry winter, according to the current drought map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday, May 21. The weekly report shows western Riverside County is now in a severe drought, while the eastern half of the county is now in extreme drought. California had been drought-free in December 2019, but by February 2020, drought conditions began to reappear, something that has continued to worsen over the past 15 months. Three-quarters of the state is already experiencing extreme drought, according to the map. CalMatters is reporting that designation “only hints at the trickle down of impacts on people, the environment and the economy.” According to the CalMatters article, “Running out of water and time: How unprepared.

myvalleynews.com
