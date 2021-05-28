21-Year-Old Found Shot Dead In Area, Police Say

The area of the shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 21-year-old man was found shot to death in the area.

The man was found around 1 a.m., Friday, May 28, in the City of Poughkeepsie Police, at a home on Washington Street.

The man was immediately transported by ambulance to MidHudson Regional Hospital where he later died, said City of Poughkeepsie PD Det. Lt. Matt Clark.

According to Clark, the victim, a former City of Poughkeepsie resident who had been living in North Carolina, was hanging out with friends on the rear porch and in the rear yard of 81 Washington St. when an unknown person opened fire on them from Marshall Street.

Anyone with information on this homicide should call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

