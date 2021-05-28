Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Google Chrome 91 is 23% faster due to new Sparkplug compiler and short builtin calls

By Imran Hussain
ithinkdiff.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Google Chrome 91 update has received a massive performance boost due to a new Sparktplug compiler and short builtin calls. The update also allows Tab Groups to be frozen when collapsed to free up system resources and allows installed PWAs to be started with the operating system. The update is now available for Mac, Windows, and Linux, with the improvements also available for all these platforms.

www.ithinkdiff.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compiler#Google Chrome 91#Javascript#V8#Mib#Macs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Google
News Break
Software
Related
Cell Phonestechviral.news

Google Chrome on Android Gets In-Built Screenshot Tool

Google Chrome is the most popular web browser that is used by almost everyone. The mobile app has got a new feature to take screenshots. Android has added an in-built screenshot tool. Your phone’s full screen is captured including the bottom bar with tools to crop, add text and Draw.
Cell Phonesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google Chrome getting killer upgrade — and it’s an iPhone exclusive | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

If you’re an iPhone Chrome user, soon you’ll be able to hide your Incognito pages behind Face ID. If you have Chrome tabs open that you’d rather others not see, then this feature means your secrets will be safe even if you hand over your phone to someone else. As the patch notes on the TestFlight app (via 9to5Google) explain: “When you return to the Chrome app, your incognito tabs will be blurred until you confirm it’s you.”
Computersjeffgeerling.com

The Apple M1 compiles Linux 30% faster than my Intel i9

(With a caveat: I'm compiling the ARMv8 64-bit Pi OS kernel.) It seems every week or so on Hacker News, a story hits the front page showing some new benchmark and how one of the new M1-based Macs matches or beats the higher-priced competition in some specific benchmark—be it GeekBench, X86-specific code, or building Emacs.
ComputersAndroid Headlines

How To Disable Chromecast Controls In Google Chrome & Chromebook

If you’ve ever used a Chromecast device and Google’s Chrome at the same time, you may have noticed the devices’ controls for that appear in the browser — and you may have wanted to turn off or disable that. After all, not all is great about the ability to control any media playback on your Wi-Fi network from the browser.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google Chrome is rolling out its grid layout and tab groups in a new update which is widely available now for Android users / Digital Information World | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

Its been a while since Google launched support for tab groups on a desktop version which really helped to bring orders to chaos for those who were used to keep countless tabs open at the same time. Google announced back in September 2019 that is trying to add a convenient way in its Chrome browser to organize multiple opened pages. After being tested in that year, this feature is finally coming to on mobile platforms as well. This update will also bring a grid switcher to Chrome in the Chrome v88 update which was launched a few days ago in which tab groups have already started to roll out globally. This feature can be enabled via a server-side shift and you can turn it on or off according to your choice via a flag.
Internetnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google Chrome extension update adds enhanced safe browsing and extension warnings | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

Google Chrome’s most recent update, dubbed “Enhanced Safe Browsing,” now alerts users about untrustworthy extensions while also providing an extra layer of analysis for downloaded files. This would undoubtedly increase the level of protection against possibly dangerous extensions and downloads. When you turn on Enhanced Safe Browsing, a window will appear every time you try to install an extension from the Chrome Web Store that isn’t on a trusted list.
Cell Phonesillinoisnewstoday.com

Google Chrome for Android is on the battlefield with a dropdown.

The drop-down menu is part of the graphical computer interface from the beginning, but it’s not particularly easy to work with on the touch screen. Google has a password autofill dropdown Bar above GboardHowever, the company seems to want to further reduce the number of dropdowns it encounters when surfing the web in Chrome.
Internetnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google’s next big Chrome update will rewrite the rules of the web | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

Google will start trialling FloC in March – but will only use websites that have tracking enabled or are already serving display advertising. The company also says it is against its ad policies to serve personalised ads based on sensitive categories. FLoC groups that reveal people’s race, sexual orientation and other categories will be blocked or, if that’s not possible, Google says it will change its algorithm to “reduce the correlation”.
Internetnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Chrome’s Cookie Update Is Bad for Advertisers but Good for Google | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

Google Chrome is ditching third-party cookies for good. If all goes according to plan, then future updates to the world’s most popular web browser will rewrite the rules of online advertising and make it far harder to track the web activity of billions of people. But it’s not that simple. What seems like a big win for privacy may, ultimately, only serve to tighten Google’s grip on the advertising industry and web as a whole.
Pharmaceuticalsnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Want to book vaccine slot easily? Try Co-WIN Booking Google Chrome extension | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

Indian government earlier in the year in January launched the world’s largest vaccination drive to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. However, from day one, the programme has been constrained with glitches with regard to booking the vaccine slot on the state-run Co-WIN website. So far, 20 crore people have been vaccinated out of 138 crore population.
InternetGear Patrol

How to Use Google Chrome As a Password Manager

Chrome is the most popular web browser, and odds are you spend a lot of your time in there, from shopping on Amazon to checking your email to filing your taxes. One way you can get more out of it, is making use of the built-in Google Password Manager. Google's...
Internetnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google unpauses privacy-focused changes to Chrome UA strings – TechCrunch | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

The resumption of the move has implications for web developers as the changes to user-agent strings could break some existing infrastructure without updates to code. Although Google has laid out a pretty generous-looking timeline of origin tests — and its blog post emphasizes that “no User-Agent string changes will be coming to the stable channel of Chrome in 2021“. So the changes certainly won’t ship before 2022.
Internetnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google Chrome made deleting your internet history quicker than ever | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

Google Chrome users will soon be able to type out commands in the address bar – saving them time. The change, which is slowly rolling out at the moment, will save users from digging through the settings menus to find the option they’re looking for. Instead, starting to type “delete search history” in the address bar will summon a shortcut for the option.
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google Chrome can now warn you before installing untrusted extensions | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

It’s difficult if not impossible to totally prevent your data from ever leaking online, so the best thing you can do is take steps to mitigate damage and avoid as much exposure to attackers as possible. Being careful about what websites you visit, what apps you install, and what passwords you use are all steps you can take to protect your data, but knowing what’s safe to use is not obvious to everyone. That’s why Google Chrome offers a feature called “enhanced safe browsing” which proactively warns and protects users from dangerous websites or downloads. Starting today, the feature will also warn users when they try to install an untrusted browser extension.
ComputersAndroid Central

Google Chrome adds new security protections to warn you of bad extensions

Google is introducing new protections in the Chrome browser for downloads and extensions. Chrome will now warn users if an extension is not trusted by Enhanced Safe Browsing. Users will have the ability to perform an enhanced check on a downloaded file if it's deemed potentially unsafe. Google is rolling...
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Update Google Chrome browser immediately: CERT-In | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

Several vulnerabilities were recently discovered in Google Chrome browser for Windows, mac and Linux platforms. If you are using the Chrome browser version older than 88.0.4324.146 then it is highly advisable that you update to the latest version immediately. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has also issued a high severity rating advisory asking users to update.