Google Chrome 91 is 23% faster due to new Sparkplug compiler and short builtin calls

Its been a while since Google launched support for tab groups on a desktop version which really helped to bring orders to chaos for those who were used to keep countless tabs open at the same time. Google announced back in September 2019 that is trying to add a convenient way in its Chrome browser to organize multiple opened pages. After being tested in that year, this feature is finally coming to on mobile platforms as well. This update will also bring a grid switcher to Chrome in the Chrome v88 update which was launched a few days ago in which tab groups have already started to roll out globally. This feature can be enabled via a server-side shift and you can turn it on or off according to your choice via a flag.