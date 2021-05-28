Google Chrome 91 is 23% faster due to new Sparkplug compiler and short builtin calls
The new Google Chrome 91 update has received a massive performance boost due to a new Sparktplug compiler and short builtin calls. The update also allows Tab Groups to be frozen when collapsed to free up system resources and allows installed PWAs to be started with the operating system. The update is now available for Mac, Windows, and Linux, with the improvements also available for all these platforms.www.ithinkdiff.com