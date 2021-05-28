Cancel
Economy

European CFOs are optimistic about the future, survey finds

By Jonathan Keane
Silicon Republic
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe survey by Deloitte checked in on CFOs around Europe for their take on their companies’ prospects as the world emerges from the pandemic. Chief financial officers around Europe are feeling a little chirpier about the future, according to a new survey from Deloitte. The CFOs quizzed in the survey...

