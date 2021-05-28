Enoc Perez’s Drawings, on View at Skarstedt Gallery in East Hampton, Make Sense of the Chaos

It turns out "making social plans" is a muscle, and I've completely lost mine. In the excitement of more friends becoming fully vaccinated, I made plans every single night last week. Pre-pandemic, this was par for the course. Post-spending an entire year in my house, it was a rookie mistake. Over the course of five days, I met a new friend for coffee, hosted two dinner parties, went paddle boarding with a friend after work, met another for beers, and attended a house-warming party. By the time Friday rolled around, I felt full from seeing friends but also wrecked. Jonah and I hobbled into our weekend, vowing to see as few humans as possible. Heading into quarantine in March of 2020 was a huge adjustment, and I've learned that coming out of it requires its own grace period, too. For the next few weeks, I've added repeating blocks on my calendar for Monday and Thursday night that say, in aggressive caps, "KEEP FREE." I'm making an effort to keep weekends a little less structured, and learning how to say "No" to plans, and be far more selective with the plans I do agree to. Finding balance is never easy, but I'm learning to carve out my own. Here are a few things I loved this week: