The Kyser Miree Memorial Fishing Tournament will be held at the Mobile Big Game Fishing Club on June 26, 2021. Fishing begins at 6 a.m., while scales open from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. All proceeds benefit Wilmer Hall. Wilmer Hall is a non-profit, faith-based organization that has been serving children in need in Mobile, Ala. since 1864. Wilmer Hall serves children and young adults through five programs that provide tutoring, on-campus living and other tools needed to succeed. Wilmer Hall offers the following programs: the Education Program, the Residential Living Program, the Transitional Living Program, the Transitional Family Program, and the Community-Based Education program.