The Coolest Superhero Hideout in DC History

TVOvermind
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been a lot of iconic gathering places for heroes in the history of DC comics, but one among them has usually stood out as the best and most interesting thanks to a number of reasons that stem from the items that it tends to house, and the individual that uses it the most. Hands down, the hero that has been saving the DC universe for decades now has been Batman, and while he’s been played by a few different actors and gone through a few notable changes, the dark knight is still one of the most well-respected heroes in the entirety of the franchise. There are a lot of reasons for this, we’re only going to cover one of them at this point since the mythology that’s been built around Batman is that he can take on anyone with enough prep time. It does help that he has an awesome natural cavern just beneath his home that is outfitted with every possible device he’ll need and still more room to keep outfitting it if he needs something else. In essence, there’s almost nothing and no one that Batman can’t handle because he has every state of the art gadget and gizmo in his cave that he needs to keep a watch on things from a galaxy perspective, since thanks to his family’s old money foundations and his connections he can keep everything on the down-low and still manage to be as openly paranoid when it comes to fighting crime. This is after all a guy that has contingency plans for just about every hero he operates with, apart from a few that really don’t have any noted weaknesses. Everything he’s done in his cave over the last few decades has become a part of his narrative and a reason why he’s such a hard hero to keep down unless the story calls for it.

www.tvovermind.com
