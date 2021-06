We have all been hanging out at home a lot lately and its likely you have noticed that some of your walls could use some new art. Remember those prints you purchased on your last vacation or cool photos you have been meaning to display? Well, it’s time to get those framed and up on the wall. Of course, you could run out to one of the big box stores and pick up some humdrum, pre-assembled frames, but your prints and photos deserve something with a bit more panache. Well, we have just the place, especially for those of you in Astoria – Astoria Art & Custom Framing. This is the spot to find the perfect frame or pick up some beautiful art for your home or as a gift.