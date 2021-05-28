City of Syracuse to Close Monday in Observance of Memorial Day Holiday

City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closed on Monday, May 31, 2021 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Refuse and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day for the week. Sanitation crews will collect Monday’s trash and recycling on Tuesday; Tuesday’s trash and recycling on Wednesday; Wednesday’s trash and recycling on Thursday; Thursday’s trash and recycling on Friday; and Friday’s trash and recycling on Saturday.

Residents can drop off yard waste at the Department of Public Works self-drop off site, located at 1200 Canal St., Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The site will be closed to the public on Monday, May 31.

Emergency public works services can be reported to 315-448-8360. Metered parking downtown is free on Monday.