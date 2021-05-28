Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

City of Syracuse to Close Monday in Observance of Memorial Day Holiday

By Public Information Officer
Posted by 
Syracuse, New York
Syracuse, New York
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N3nf6_0aEXQM3G00

City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closed on Monday, May 31, 2021 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Refuse and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day for the week. Sanitation crews will collect Monday’s trash and recycling on Tuesday; Tuesday’s trash and recycling on Wednesday; Wednesday’s trash and recycling on Thursday; Thursday’s trash and recycling on Friday; and Friday’s trash and recycling on Saturday.

Residents can drop off yard waste at the Department of Public Works self-drop off site, located at 1200 Canal St., Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The site will be closed to the public on Monday, May 31.

Emergency public works services can be reported to 315-448-8360. Metered parking downtown is free on Monday.

Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York

9
Followers
285
Post
939
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse is a city in and the county seat of Onondaga County, New York, United States. It is the fifth-most populous city in the state of New York following New York City, Buffalo, Rochester, and Yonkers. At the 2010 census, the city population was 145,252, and its metropolitan area had a population of 662,577. It is the economic and educational hub of Central New York, a region with over one million inhabitants. Syracuse is also well-provided with convention sites, with a downtown convention complex. Syracuse was named after the classical Greek city Syracuse (Siracusa in Italian), a city on the eastern coast of the Italian island of Sicily.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Yard Waste#Recycling#Sanitation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Martinsville, VAMartinsville Bulletin

Juneteenth holiday closings

In observance of Juneteenth, the new state holiday, state and local government offices will be closed on Friday. The post office, federal offices and banks remain open. The Martinsville Municipal Building and its administrative and constitutional offices will be closed, but employees in essential operational positions (police, fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedules.
Saint Peters, MOstpetersmo.net

City of St. Peters Announces Holiday Hours for Independence Day

St. Peters City Hall, Municipal Court, the Cultural Arts Centre, Police Records Division, and Recycle City will be closed Monday, July 5, 2021, in observance of Independence Day. Trash, recycling, and yard waste curbside collection will be delayed by one day in St. Peters for the remainder of the week....
PoliticsPosted by
Syracuse, New York

Water Service on the 100 – 200 Blocks of E. Jefferson Street to be Disrupted Tonight

City of Syracuse Department of Water crews anticipate water shut offs to occur beginning at 9 p.m. on the 100 – 200 blocks of E. Jefferson Street the evening of Thursday, June 3. The disruption is a part of an ongoing project to improve the water main infrastructure in downtown Syracuse. Residents and businesses impacted in the area can expect to have water service restored on Friday, June 4 at 1 a.m.
Marquette, MIMining Journal

City of Marquette beaches closed for remainder of the day

MARQUETTE — Be advised that the city of Marquette beaches will be closed the rest of the day due to inclement weather and hazardous water conditions. Lifeguards will not be on duty during this period of time. The Marquette City Fire Department will issue a news release tomorrow morning, advising...
San Antonio, TXKSAT 12

Weekend road construction resumes after taking break for Memorial Day holiday

SAN ANTONIO – A variety of roadways will see more work as part of ongoing projects this weekend in San Antonio. There will be alternating lane closures on Loop 1604 between Stone Oak Parkway and Highway 281 for concrete paving work, beginning at 3 a.m. Saturday and running through early Monday morning. There will also be similar work on Highway 281 between Stone Oak Parkway and Loop 1604 also through Monday morning.
Farmington, ILCanton Daily Ledger

Memorial Day observed in Farmington

FARMINGTON—Unlike last year when most activities and events were canceled, this year things are somewhat back to normal. Area Fulton County communities observed Memorial Day including Farmington where they had speakers, laying of the wreath and a walk to the cemetery to name a few.
Ocean City, NJocnjdaily.com

Busy Memorial Day Weekend in Ocean City

There may have been rain, wind and less than balmy temperatures throughout much of the Memorial Day weekend, but that did not deter vacationers from heading to Ocean City to enjoy the holiday. In fact, visitors began arriving Thursday to get a jumpstart on the festivities. “There were great crowds...
Chillicothe, MOkchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For The Memorial Day Holiday

The Chillicothe Police Department handled more than 300 calls for service through the Memorial Day Weekend, Friday – Monday. Some of the calls include:. 12:23 PM, Officers with the assistance of the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of Broadway for an oven fire. Upon arrival the fire had been extinguished and the residence was ok.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse, New York

Mayor Walsh Announces Weekends on Walton will Reboot this Summer Beginning June 4-5

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh today announced that outdoor dining in Armory Square known as “Weekends on Walton,” will start back up on Fridays and Saturdays beginning the weekend of June 4 – 5. The 100 block and part of the 200 block of Walton Street will close to traffic, allowing storefront businesses use of the public right of way (ROW) to maximize the outdoor space to service customers.