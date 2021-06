Right now if you are a concealed carry fanatic, we are living in a Renaissance period of CCW (concealed carry weapon) pistols. We have the XD-S Mod.2, Hellcat, innumerable industry competitors, and the newly unveiled Springfield Armory XD-M Elite 3.8″ Compact OSP. Turn the clock back 10 years ago and we did not have near the selection or elevated quality that we see in the industry today, especially being lead by Springfield. As someone who lives both sides of the coin – I share my experiences with firearms through articles and also manage a bustling gun store – I get a better perspective of the industry than most. One dilemma I see with some gun owners is a difficulty in finding one firearm. While we all romanticize how awesome it would be to own hundreds of firearms, some people can only afford one and it needs to check a lot of boxes. If you want a full-size range pistol that can moonlight as a carry gun as well the new Springfield Armory XD-M Elite 3.8″ Compact OSP with a Hex Dragonfly red dot could be that firearm. Let’s dive in and see how many boxes this carry pistol can check for you!