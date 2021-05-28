QAnon may be a cult, but it's as big as Methodist, Presbyterian, and Lutheran churches combined

- Grace and peace from our friend and brother Jesus. It is Memorial Day morning, and I am running late with my newspaper article and weekly church newsletter. Sam, Gunter, and I finally made it to the park for our morning walk in the beautiful weather. I finished some of my early chores and decided to sit down to write the News from Paxton Methodist. Saturday we had a phone call from one of our favorite people—Ms. Hilda! She sounded really good! At church Joy said she called Hilda during the week, and they had the nicest talk. We still haven’t heard from Carolyn, but I imagine they have her pretty busy up there in Pennsylvania. (I wonder if it’s spring up there yet.)